COLUMBUS(WCMH) – The Ohio Vax-2-School registration deadlines are quickly approaching, with the first deadline on Sunday, Nov. 21 — less than a week away.

Ohioans ages 5-25 who are vaccinated with at least one dose can win one of 150, $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75, $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Ohioans ages 5-25, or their parents or guardians, can enter once they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or a career program of the winner’s choice.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.