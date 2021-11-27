COLUMBUS (WCHM) — Those who registered for Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination scholarship lottery will find out this week if they’ve won.

Starting Monday, the state’s Vax-2-School program will begin holding daily drawings through Dec. 3 to award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans.

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will begin announcing the winners starting Monday by identifying 30 $10,000 scholarship winners at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

The remaining deadlines to register are:

Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the second drawing of 75 $10,000 winners and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the $100,000 grand prize drawing.