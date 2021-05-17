Watch Here: Ohio vaccine lottery details released at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The details of Ohio’s million-dollar COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be released, Monday.

You can watch, starting at 11 a.m., here on NBC4i.com, and on the NBC4’s Facebook page, as the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission release the official terms, conditions, and eligibility.

DeWine announced during an address to the state on Wednesday that anyone 18 years and older who has received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes, set to be given away once a week starting May 26.

In addition, the state will be offering full-ride scholarships to any Ohio state-run university or college. The scholarship include room and board, tuition, and books, and is open to Ohioans ages 12-17 who have also received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Those drawings will also be held on Wednesdays starting May 26 and run for five weeks.