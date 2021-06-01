Vax-A-Million lottery: How to watch Wednesday’s drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 2 of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery is here.

Two winners, one winning $1 million and another winning a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities, will be announced Wednesday.

You can watch this week’s drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on NBC 4, online on nbc4i.com, on the NBC 4 Facebook page, or on the NBC 4 app.

Names are drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

The ODH released Tuesday that there are a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was picked as the first of five $1 million winners on May 26, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities.

The next scheduled drawings for the Vax-A-Million prizes are:

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date May 30, 11:59:59 p.m. May 31 June 2, 7:29 p.m. June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Ohioans who meet the eligibility requirements have until Sunday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s winner announcement. If you entered the first drawing, there is no need to register again — your entry is good for the next four drawings.