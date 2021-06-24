Ohio Vax-a-Million: What’s next now that the drawings are over?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The drawings are over, and Ohio’s five $1 million winners and five scholarship winners have been announced in the Vax-a-Million program.

Now that it’s done, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he is thinking about future ways to motivate Ohioans to receive one of the vaccines against COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant having the potential to spread across the state this fall and winter.

Although he said he considered the Vax-a-Million program a success with the initial increase in vaccinations that it caused in Ohio, he also heard feedback about choosing just 10 winners out of over 5 million people in the state who have been vaccinated so far.

“One of the things that a lot of people have pointed out — and a lot of Ohioans have pointed out — is they also might be incentivized by smaller prizes, but more,” DeWine said during a news conference with the final set of Vax-a-Million winners.

The final winners were Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati, who received the $1 million prize for adults, and Sydney Daum of Brecksville, who received the student prize of a full scholarship to a state university.

DeWine had no timetable for when future incentives might be announced, but he and his team are considering them, and any future round may include more winners.

“That is something that has certainly been pointed out to us as a possibility as a way to potentially motivate people as well,” he said, before pausing and adding, “We’ll see.”