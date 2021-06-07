Ohio Vax-A-Million: How to watch and see who wins this week’s drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 3.3 million Ohioans hope to become the state’s next millionaire come this Wednesday’s Vax-A-Million drawing.

The state Department of Health said Monday a total of 3,362,203 adults are entered in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 143,604 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 136,414 adult entries and 10,701 scholarship entries from last week.

So far, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, have won the first two of five $1 million prizes, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, have won full-ride scholarships to an Ohio-run university or college of their choice.

You can watch this week’s drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on NBC4, online on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 Facebook page, or on the NBC4 app.

Names are drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

The next scheduled drawings for the Vax-A-Million prizes are:

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Ohioans who meet the eligibility requirements have until Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s winner announcement. If you entered the first drawing, there is no need to register again — your entry is good for the next two drawings.