Ohio Vax-A-Million: An additional 460,000 adults, 28,000 children sign up for lottery

Ohio Vaccine Lottery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says more than 3 million adults in the state have signed up for the Vax-A-Million lottery

The ODH released Tuesday that there are a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship. 

That’s an increase of f 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week. 

The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s
draw studio in Cleveland Monday. The winners will be announced Wednesday, June 2, at 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot may register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss