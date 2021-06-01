Ohio Vax-A-Million: An additional 460,000 adults, 28,000 children sign up for lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says more than 3 million adults in the state have signed up for the Vax-A-Million lottery.

The ODH released Tuesday that there are a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of f 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s

draw studio in Cleveland Monday. The winners will be announced Wednesday, June 2, at 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot may register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.