Ohio vaccine lottery: You can now sign up for a chance to win $1M, scholarship

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohioans, if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are planning to, it’s time to enter Ohio’s vaccine lottery for a shot at $1 million or a full scholarship to a state university.

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com. The website launched early Tuesday morning. Alternatively, you can opt in to the lottery by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.

Who is eligible for the $1 million prize?

Permanent Ohio residents who are 18 and older and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery. The state determines permanent residency using the same requirements that it uses for issuing an Ohio driver’s license or eligibility to vote.

Who is eligible for the full-ride scholarship?

Permanent Ohio residents who are between 12 and 17 and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery.

The winner can put the scholarship, which includes room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university of their choice. Children can enter on their own but parents or guardians would have to verify their eligibility.

Are you eligible if you are an Ohio resident but received the vaccine in another state?

Yes. If you are an Ohio permanent resident, regardless of where you got your vaccine, you will be eligible for the drawing.

“We don’t care where you got your vaccine,” state health director Stephanie McCloud said. “As long as we can verify it through some combination of your vaccination card or the vaccine provider, you are more than eligible.”

How many times can you enter your name?

Once. The state’s lottery agency will automatically delete any duplicate entries. But once you enter your name and finish the questionnaire either online or by phone, you will be in the drawing for all five weeks.

When will the drawings begin and weekly winners be announced?

Beginning Monday, May 24, the state lottery agency will conduct the drawings for the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarships until Monday, June 21. The winners will be announced on Wednesdays, beginning May 26, and concluding on June 23. The time between the drawings and announcements will be spent verifying winners’ eligibility.

If a winner is found not to have been vaccinated, then officials will work down a list of entrants until a qualified one is found, said Pat McDonald, director for the Ohio Lottery.

How will the prize be paid?

The prize will be paid in a one-time, lump sum shortly after the winner is announced. The winner will be responsible for any taxes.