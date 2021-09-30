COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning.

Dr. Vanderhoff will be joined by Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The program was announced last week in order to encourage more 12- to 25-year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All vaccinated Ohioans in the age group will be able to enter a drawing for one of five $100,000 scholarships and 50 of $10,000 scholarships.

The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, Gov. Mike DeWine said.