COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning.
Dr. Vanderhoff will be joined by Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission.
The program was announced last week in order to encourage more 12- to 25-year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
All vaccinated Ohioans in the age group will be able to enter a drawing for one of five $100,000 scholarships and 50 of $10,000 scholarships.
The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, Gov. Mike DeWine said.