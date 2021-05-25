How to watch Wednesday’s Vax-A-Million drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is about 24 hours away from learning who will be its next millionaire.

On Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., the state will release the name of the first winners of the Vax-A-Million lottery initiative to help motivate Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state will announce two winners – a winner of $1 million and a winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university.

Viewers can watch the drawing on air on NBC 4, on the NBC4i.com website, in the NBC 4 app, or on the NBC 4 Facebook page.

The state estimated earlier this week that approximately 2.7 million Ohioans have registered for the drawing. Those registrations will roll over into drawings set for the next four weeks.

Names are drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

The next scheduled drawings for the Vax-A-Million prizes are:

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date May 30, 11:59:59 p.m. May 31 June 2, 7:29 p.m. June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).