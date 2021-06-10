WATCH: Gov. DeWine to talk with third Vax-A-Million winners Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news conference, Thursday, with the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery.

DeWine will talk with Mark Cline, of Richwood in Union County, who was announced as the $1 million winner, and Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, who won the scholarship.

“Congratulations, Mark!” DeWine posted on Facebook, Wednesday. “You just won a million dollars! Thanks for getting vaccinated at the Union County Fairgrounds!”

Afaneh is a seventh grader at Brookside Middle School, Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools Superintendent Michael Cook said.

“She sincerely is a fantastic young lady and has an amazing family as well! I could not be happier for them,” Cook told our sister station WJW 8 in Cleveland.

You can watch the news conference here on NBC4i.com starting at 9:30 a.m.