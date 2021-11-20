COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first deadline for Ohioans ages 5-25 to register for one 155 scholarships is Sunday, Nov. 21.

Registration for the state’s Vax-2-School drawings will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Up for grabs are five $100,000 grand prize scholarships and 150 $10,000 scholarships. The drawings are open to all Ohio residents between the ages of 5-25 who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who registers by Sunday’s deadline will be eligible for all of the drawings.

After Sunday, there will be two other registration deadlines:

Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m., with entrants being eligible for the second drawing of 75 $10,000 scholarships and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m., in which entrants will be eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Winners are set to be announced between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

The scholarships can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

To find a location where shots are available, click here.

To register for the Vax-2-School lottery, click here. Residents under the age of 18 must be registered by their parent or guardian.