COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There are some big winners in central Ohio Monday after the Ohio Department of Health announced the first winners of the Vax-2-School COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Six of the first 30 $10,000 scholarship winners live in central Ohio.

Madeline Sines and her mother could not stop smiling when they heard Madeline was one of those 30.

Madeline, a Fairbanks Middle School eighth-grade student, was at home watching Netflix when her mom Facetimed her.

Madeline received her vaccine in September and didn’t even know she was signed up for the Vax-2-School lottery.

The scholarship can be put toward any Ohio college, university, or trade school.

“I didn’t know what to think of it,” Madeline said. “I didn’t really know what it could do, but hearing what it can, it sounds really good.”

Her mother, Amy, is a teacher and said she knows firsthand how the pandemic has affected students. She said her children would have gotten the shots without the incentive, but calls Monday’s announcement a huge bonus.

Amy was so excited to tell her daughter, she couldn’t wait until she got home, hence the Facetime call.

“I was like, this is huge financially for her dad and I when she gets to college, to help us out and it goes in a 529 account is my understanding and so that’ll be great to have in there,” Amy said.

Five more $10,000 winners will be announced each day through and including Friday, with the five $100,000 grand prize winners being announced Friday night during the state’s lottery broadcast.

While registration for the $10,000 prizes is closed, Ohioans between the ages of 5-25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can register for the five grand prizes. The deadline to do that is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.