Athens County sees largest increase in vaccinations since Vax-a-million announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Three Central Ohio counties are in the top 10 of vaccination increases since the announcement of the Vax-a-million lottery drawing, Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

Athens County leads the state with an 144% increase from the six day period prior to the announcement on May 12, according to data provided by the governor’s office.

The same data shows Fayette and Ross counties also saw in increase of more than 100%, at 113% and 107% respectively.

Statewide, 44% of Ohioans have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Athens, Fayette, and Ross are all three below that rate with 40%, 32%, and 36% vaccinated, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Here are the top 10 counties that have seen vaccination increases: pic.twitter.com/ydiWm1dwfK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

Around 57% of eligible Ohioans signed up for the lottery drawings, which also include five full ride scholarships to any Ohio university for 12-17-year-olds who are vaccinated.

The first of the five drawings will take place Wednesday. Registration is closed for that drawing, but eligible Ohioans can register for the following four weeks’ drawings at www.ohiovaxamillion.com by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.

