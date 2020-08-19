Ohio updates travel advisory states

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory Wednesday.

Under the travel advisory, the state recommends people traveling to Ohio from Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, and Idaho quarantine for 14 days.

The states on the travel advisory have a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15 percent.

Texas and Alabama have been removed after appearing on last week’s list.

Of the four states on this week’s travel advisory, Mississippi has the highest positivity rate, 23 percent. Nevada is next at 18 percent, then Florida at 16 percent, and finally Idaho at 15 percent.

Ohio’s positivity rate is 4 percent.

The self-quarantine is recommended for both business and leisure travels and should be observed by both Ohio residents and those visiting the state.