Ohio University plans virtual commencement for Spring 2021

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Wednesday that it will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the spring class of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Current state regulations and the continuing public health risk posed by large gatherings unfortunately prohibit the University from hosting its traditional in-person commencement ceremonies this spring,” the university wrote in a statement.

The university will continue to monitor the changes to state guidelines for large gatherings and the containment of the virus and will reconsider in-person commencement should there be a change to the guidelines.

“We understand that this news is disappointing for our spring graduates and their families,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “Commencement is the most important day in the life of a college student. It is a culmination of their hard work and dedication to reach an important milestone, an effort that has only been made more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”