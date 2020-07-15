Ohio travelers react to quarantine requirement in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you plan on traveling to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, you’ll also need to plan to quarantine for 14 days.

That’s after Ohio was added to the travel advisory list for those three states on Tuesday.

At John Glenn International Airport, there haven’t been too many travelers going anywhere, but the few headed to New York were certainly surprised about what awaits them when they get there.

Ohio is one of four newly added states to the list because the state is seeing what they call significant community spread.

Because of the number of new daily cases over the last seven days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is telling those coming to visit to isolate for 14 days.

When passengers leaving Ohio arrive in New York, they’ll be asked to fill out a form to ensure they quarantine. If they refuse, they could face a large fine.

Ashley Blankenship is returning to New York after a visit with family. She said she just found out about the quarantine requirement before getting in the car to go to the airport, and feels lucky the new order won’t be too difficult for her.

“I understand it,” she said. “It’s not a super big deal for me. I’ve been working from home, so just continue what I’m doing.”

One woman who did not want to be on camera because of the quarantine flew into Ohio Tuesday morning, but immediately booked a trip back, hoping she won’t be asked to isolate.