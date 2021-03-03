Ohio travel advisory remains at five states for third week in a row

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 5 percent this week in Ohio, down from 8 percent last week.

Last week’s advisory was made up of the same five states.

Idaho 24% South Dakota 24% Iowa 20.1% Alabama 18% Kansas 17%

The state’s advisory notes that Kentucky, Mississippi, Oregon, and Texas experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.

Click here to read the full advisory.