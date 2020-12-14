Ohio to unveil COVID-19 vaccination dashboard this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the COVID-19 vaccine hitting Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will begin tracking how many people have received the shot and sharing that data with the public.

During a coronavirus briefing Monday, DeWine announced a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard will be launched over the next few days.

“You’ll be able to see the number of vaccinated in Ohio,” DeWine said. “You’ll be able to sort the information by demographic data, and you’ll be able to sort it by county.”

The dashboard will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.