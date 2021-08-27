Ohio surpasses 1.2 million COVID-19 cases as state reverts to winter-like numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The milestone seemed far in the distance earlier this summer when COVID-19 was on a steep decline in Ohio, but the state notched its latest 100,000 cases of the virus on Friday, putting the pandemic total over 1.2 million: 1,202,728 cases.

It took Ohio 96 days to go from 1.1 million to 1.2 million cases, per an NBC4 analysis of backdated data from the Ohio Department of Health. That’s the second-longest interval between 100,000-case milestones, but cases continue to surge into late summer.

Cases milestone Date hit Days between Rank (of 12) 100,000 Aug. 1, 2020 212 days 1st 200,000 Oct. 20, 2020 80 days 3rd 300,000 Nov. 10, 2020 21 days 6th 400,000 Nov. 21, 2020 11 days T-10th 500,000 Dec. 2, 2020 11 days T-10th 600,000 Dec. 13, 2020 11 days T-10th 700,000 Dec. 27, 2020 14 days 8th 800,000 Jan. 8 12 days 9th 900,000 Jan. 27 19 days 7th 1 million March 16 48 days 5th 1.1 million May 21 66 days 4th 1.2 million Aug. 25 96 days 2nd Source: Ohio Dept. of Health. Cases backdated to onset of illness.

With the addition of Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, this week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29. The recent daily high of 5,395 new cases on Thursday was the most reported in one day since Jan. 28.

The state’s rate of onset cases per 100,000 over two weeks is 356, the highest since Feb. 11. The rate this year was as low as 23 per 100,000 on July 1. When the DeWine administration’s mask order lifted in early June, the rate was around 50 per 100,000.

Some good news is that vaccinations have been slightly up in Ohio during this wave driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19. The state this week passed 60% of eligible people (ages 12 and up) vaccinated. That includes more than 63% of adults. More than 6 million people have started vaccination in Ohio.

The graph below shows how cases and vaccinations in Ohio have ebbed and flowed in 2021, including the recent upticks in both since the Delta variant became the dominant strain in July:

Areas throughout Ohio are feeling the crunch of the Delta wave, as every county except Ashtabula has “high” transmission of the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And hospitals, especially in central Ohio, are seeing their beds fill up with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Friday, 1 in 10 people currently hospitalized in the state has COVID-19, and 1 in 6 ICU patients is currently battling the virus.

“Of real concern is that our hospitals are busier than ever,” Vanderhoff told reporters in a press conference alongside doctors, including Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The Central Ohio Hospital Council told NBC4 on Thursday that 96% of beds at its four member hospital systems — including OSU Wexner — are filled. In a normal August, they should be at 80-85% capacity.

With bed availability tightening, some emergency rooms full and hospitals forced to postpone elective surgeries in favor of treating COVID-19 patients, “It feels like where we were in mid-December,” Thomas said.