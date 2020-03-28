Ohio Statehouse trooper tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper assigned to the Ohio Statehouse has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the trooper was not feeling well on March 14th while on duty. He isolated himself in his vehicle and outside for the remainder of the day. He was off the next two days and on March 16th, he sought medical attention for flu-like symptoms.

He was tested for the flu and the test was negative. Due to his symptoms and per Ohio State Highway Patrol protocol, he did not return to work. On March 18th, the trooper received a COVID-19 test at the OSU Medical Center. The trooper continued to follow protocol and remained off work.

On March 27th, the trooper received notification of a positive test for the coronavirus. He followed protocol again and notified Ohio Patrol of the positive test. The Patrol notified its employees and personnel who may have been in contact with the trooper prior to his last day of work. Due to the troopers’ position as a K-9 handler, he has minimal contact with other employees. His symptoms have subsided and he will be required to be cleared by his physician prior to being permitted to return to duty.