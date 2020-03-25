Ohio State Wexner Medical Center nurse tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A nurse at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the union representing the hospital’s nurses.

The Ohio State University Nurses Organization said in a statement:

“This week, OSUNO learned of a member who tested positive for COVID-19. This nurse is doing well, is in good spirits and is taking steps to ensure their family is safe.”

The union said the nurse was asymptomatic, but was feeling ‘off.’ The nurse was tested immediately.

“We want to thank OSUWMC for prioritizing the testing of our members and other healthcare workers,” said OSUNO President Rick Lucas.

Statistics discussed by Dr. Amy Acton Wednesday during Gov. DeWine’s daily briefing show 16.1% of those infected in Ohio are heathcare workers.