Ohio State University sets mid-June date for fall reopening announcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University task force has been formed to investigate reopening the campus and is set to issue an announcement about the Fall 2020 semester by mid-June.

According to the OSU website, the Post-pandemic Operations Task Force is working to develop a “phased transition” back to in-person, on-campus operations.

“In addition to closely monitoring state and federal guidance, the task force will use a data-driven approach for recommending when it is safe to begin transitioning back onto campus,” OSU posted on the website.

The task force is comprised of university faculty, staff, and students, with a safe campus and scientific advisory subgroup that will use data to recommend when it is safe to begin reopening the campus. The task force will also come up with safety protocols and other measures that will be in place when the campus reopens.

The chairperson of the task force is OSU Chief Strategy Officer Gail Marsh, and the chair of the safe campus and scientific advisory subgroup is College of Public Health dean and professor Dr. Amy Fairchild.

“Ohio State is actively engaged in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is moving forward into a safer future. We established a post-pandemic operations task force to engage in rigorous planning to accelerate our return once it is safe to do so,” OSU President Michael V. Drake is quoted as saying on the website.

Ohio State University shut down its campus in early March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, moving all classes online.

A virtual commencement was held for seniors May 3.