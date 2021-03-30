Ohio State to resume twice-a-week COVID-19 testing for students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University will resume COVID-19 testing for both on and off-campus students beginning April 5.

In a letter from OSU President Kristina M. Johnson, PHD, the testing will resume twice a week due to more contagious coronavirus variants being reported.

“As is the case nationally and internationally, these variants are trending toward becoming dominant among cases here at the university, including among Columbus campus students,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

Johnson did write that vaccinations are helping the university move toward the resumption of in-person activity.

“While there are more reasons for optimism right now than at any time in the last year, we have to remain vigilant,” she wrote, reminding everyone to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

Starting April 5, Columbus campus students who live on-campus, attend in-person classes, visit campus for any reason or interact with other students and campus community members must take two COVID-19 tests each week. Regional campus students remain eligible for weekly testing. Students can schedule their tests via the school’s MyChart website.