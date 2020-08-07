Ohio State to hold virtual commencement this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is set to hold a virtual commencement, its second of the year, this Sunday.

OSU will confir 1,763 degrees and certificates during the hour-long ceremony, which is set to begin at 2 p.m., with a pre-ceremony program beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s ceremony will mark the university’s 425th graduation.

The virtual ceremony will be live streamed on the OSU commencement website and also broadcast on The Ohio Channel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OSU held a virtual graduation ceremony on May 3.

No graduates will be physically present at Sunday’s ceremony due to the pandemic. A small group of university leaders and guests will be present at the Schottenstein Center, where the ceremony will be held.

Provost Bruce McPheron will preside and the commencement address will be given by Michael Redd, an Ohio State alumnus, Olympic gold medalist and former NBA All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Graduates will receive their degrees and a copy of the commencement program in the mail at their permanent addresses.