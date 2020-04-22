Ohio State testing new treatment for coronavirus patients

Doctors and researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say they are testing the use of nitric oxide on some COVID-19 patients.

The gas is being administered to select patients, with the use of the Bellerophon INOpulse delivery system, to slow the spread of respiratory disease in those who have the virus, along with mild to moderate pneumonia. The treatment is for pateints who are not sick enough to need a ventilator.

Dr. Raymond Benza, the Wexner Medical Center’s Director of Cardiovascular Diseases, spoke with NBC4 about the goals of the treatment.

“One is to prevent progression and that is the most important goal because we want to save the ventilators for the people who really, really need it the most,” he explained. “The second thing is we want to shorten the length of hospitalization for these patients. We don’t want them staying in the hospital one, because we want to minimize the exposure to our healthcare providers so that we stay healthy and can take care of the next round of patients that come in and also save on our very precious protection equipment, which this special device helps us to do also because there is less interaction with the healthcare providers.”

Benza said one of patients undergoing the treatment, who is still hospitalized, is showing signs of improvement. Another patient was released from the hospital within days of receiving the medication.

“I’m very thankful that I was selected and that it worked,” said Tim Ameredes, from his Columbus home. “It did what they thought it would do.”

Benza said two additional patients began the treatment, on Tuesday.

The doctor told NBC4 that while the Wexner Medical Center is the first in the state to begin testing the treatment, it is available to all hospitals nationwide.