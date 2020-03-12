Ohio State suspending face-to-face classes for rest of semester, closing residence halls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced Thursday it is moving to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.
OSU will also require students to move out of residence halls.
The university says it has a large student population and global reach that requires it to manage the issue while taking a number of circumstances into consideration.
According to the university:
All undergraduate students living in university housing — whether they remain on campus at this time or are currently traveling for spring break — will be required to return for the remainder of the semester to their permanent home residences, or a non-campus or alternative housing arrangement. This does not pertain to students living in family housing.
University housing residents who are away on spring break should not report directly back to their on-campus residences. Tomorrow morning, you will receive a message from the Office of Student Life asking you to schedule a move-out time between Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 22. Time slots will be strictly enforced to ensure appropriate and safe social distancing. Information will be available at go.osu.edu/2020moveout.
If you are among those students who did not leave campus for spring break and are here at this time, we will support you in your scheduled move-out process with the objective to have this process completed on Sunday, March 22.
We understand that there will be exceptions and extenuating circumstances. We will work with students who are not able to return home during this time period on an individual basis. Residence halls and some dining locations will remain open during this process. Additional communications will follow shortly from University Housing in the Office of Student Life.