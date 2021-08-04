Ohio State nurses demand right to bargain COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nurses at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center are demanding to negotiate the hospital’s decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for its staff.

A letter Tuesday from the Ohio State University Nurses Organization to a labor relations official at Wexner Medical Center outlined the demand.

“We are formally demanding to bargain the implementation of a new mandatory vaccine requirement for the COVID vaccine, including, but not limited to the topics of the timeline, exceptions, discipline, and compensation for time missed due to vaccine side effects,” reads the letter signed by nurses organization President Rick Lucas.

“Mandating vaccines without negotiation will only result in more people leaving the bedside at a time when staffing levels are already low following the trauma of the past year.”

Earlier Tuesday, Wexner Medical Center had joined several other Columbus-area hospital systems — including OhioHealth and Nationwide Children’s — in announcing that it would mandate vaccinations for its employees. Wexner Medical Center set a deadline of Oct. 15 for staff to have either received a first dose of the vaccine or provided an approved exemption.

A statement from Wexner Medical Center CEO Dr. Hal Paz noted that over 72% of its 27,000 employees were already vaccinated.

It was unknown how many Ohio State nurses might not be vaccinated.

