Ohio sports allowed to reopen for contact practices starting Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Beginning this Monday, June 22, contact practice can begin for sports such as football and basketball in Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday at a statehouse coronavirus briefing.

Sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, and other contact sports can resume full training regimens including scrimmages starting Monday.

This is phase two of a three-phase reopening strategy put in place by the state’s sports working group.

However, those sports must make sure the safety protocols laid out by the state are followed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The goal is clear,” Husted said. “We want people to continue to, particulary young people who need to do this, to physically develop the strength and agility skills that they need for future competition. Got to get you trained and ready so that we can avoid injuries and that you’ll be ready to go when that day comes.”

While contact practice may begin on June 22, it will be up to local schools and sports organizers to make the call as to whether they will resume.

The guidelines, established by the sports working group with aid from the Ohio High School Athletic Association, will be updated soon on the state’s coronavirus website, Husted said.

Sports were allowed to reopen on May 26 for physical skills training only.