Ohio set to distribute 7.1 million face masks to schools, daycares

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has received an additional 9 million face masks this week and is set to distribute 7.1 million of them to different departments with most of them going to schools.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency announced FEMA will deliver half of the masks this week.

The masks — KN-95, non-medical grade face masks — are being donated as part of a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program.

The masks will be distributed in the following manner:

4 million masks will go to the Ohio Department of Education for all Ohio schools — public, private, charter, parochial, and career centers.

144,000 masks will go to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for daycare providers

2 million will go to programs and organizations serving the vulnerable population

1 million will go to the Ohio Department of Higher Education

The remaining masks will be stored for future use, the EMA said.

“I am pleased that Ohio is receiving the additional 9 million face masks,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “We’ll be able to provide needed masks to not only Ohio grade schools and colleges, but to so many more of our partners and stakeholders.”

FEMA is delivering half of the mask shipment to the state this week. Identified partners set to receive the masks will assist in distribution