Ohio Senate unanimously rejects bill to limit power of Health Director

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate Wednesday unanimously rejected a bill passed by the Ohio House that sought to limit the authority of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The House approved Senate Bill 1 on May 6. An amendment added to the bill would require all orders issued by the Department of Health on or after April 29, 2020 to last no longer than 14 days. The exception is if the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review approves extensions of those orders.

Since the version of the bill passed by the House differed from the one passed by the Senate, it went back for another vote.

“The house very quickly, with no process, took some amendments that didn’t really work right, put them in a bill and just dropped it in our lap,” said Senate President Larry Obhof.

Obhof said there were concerns about the bill allowing for legal challenges to health department orders in unexpected ways.

“I think there was a lot of concerns from members about the litigation-related provision. It would have allowed essentially unfettered challenges to the director’s order that maybe some members maybe aren’t a fan of. It would also allow challenges to orders that we would support, challenges for example, to amendments to orders allowing the opening of businesses over the last few weeks. Challenges to orders like the ones that occurred over the last 10 years related to the regulation or closing of abortion facilities,” said Obhof.

DeWine previously said he would veto the measure.