Ohio Senate passes bill to change election date, state tax filing deadline

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate passed Wednesday a wide-ranging bill Wednesday afternoon making changes to state law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended Substitute House Bill 197 was passed by the Senate and is expected to be passed by the Ohio House Wednesday afternoon. It will then head to Governor DeWine for a signature.

Provision of the bill include:

Primary Election:

Extends absentee voting by mail for the March 17, 2020 primary election to April 28, 2020, authorizes $7.0M (from Emergency purposes fund) to pay associated costs.

State Taxes:

Makes several changes, all due to Feds moving the tax filing deadline from April 15th to July 15th.

  1. Extends date for estimated payments
  2. Waives interest payments(penalties already able to be waived)
  3. Not withstands the “20-day rule” under municipal income tax for employees working from home during the health emergency plus 30 day

Electronic Meetings:

Permits state boards & commissions, local & county governments, and higher education boards to operate meetings electronically so long as the public is aware and can participate electronically.

