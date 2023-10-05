COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,380 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a downward trend far from the lowest points of the year.

The week of May 26 through June 1 saw one of the lowest increases in cases of 2023, with ODH reporting just 1,612. In September, Ohio bounced back upward and neared 10,000 new cases in one week. That month also saw Gov. Mike DeWine test positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Since nearing the five-digit threshold, the state has slowly seen its infection rate fall heading into October, reporting 7,721 new cases in the week prior.

ODH has been reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily since new infections slowed after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 911 new coronavirus cases per day.

The 221 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days — about 30 per day — decreased from the 255 reported last week and the 312 hospitalizations in the week prior. Additionally, ODH said 44 people died from the virus, increasing from the 33 deaths reported one week ago and 28 two weeks before.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,527,067 +6,380 Hospitalizations 143,251 +221 Deaths 42,627 +44 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

Both the number of Ohioans getting their first shot and the amount completing COVID-19 vaccinations decreased over the past week. Compared to 1,100 in the week before, 882 started the vaccine process. Another 735 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, down from 889. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,606,382 +3,942 – % of all Ohioans 65.07% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.52% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,052,316 +2,349 – % of all Ohioans 60.33% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.70% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.