Ohio sees lowest number of red counties since Oct. 29 in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the latest coronavirus advisory map, released by the Ohio Department of Health, 55 counties are red (level 3), but more continue to drop to orange (level 2).
This week’s numbers represent the lowest number of red counties since Oct. 29, 2020.
However, it wasn’t all good news. There were 52 counties that saw an increase in their amount of cases, and five counties increased their advisory levels. Auglaize County moved from yellow (level 1) to red. Meigs, Mercer, Shelby and Vinton counties moved from yellow to orange.
Eight counties did drop levels this week.
Brown, Columbiana, Coshocton, Fulton, Lawrence and Logan moved from red to orange, with Holmes and Ven Wert counties dropping from orange to yellow.
Most of central Ohio remained unchanged.