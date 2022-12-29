COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end.

The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio saw 17,891 new cases in the week prior, along with 16,719 in the week before that.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,864 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations, compared to two weeks prior. The 608 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 87 per day -- were down from 666 last week and 636 the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths decreased by just five for Ohio, as ODH said 88 died from the virus compared to 93 deaths the week prior. The state saw 103 deaths in the week before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,307,568 +13,047 Hospitalizations 133,484 +608 Deaths 40,928 +88 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 2,255 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 2,107 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,550,277 +2,255 – % of all Ohioans 64.59% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.11% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,998,324 +2,107 – % of all Ohioans 59.87% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.34% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.