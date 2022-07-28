COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers.

Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, meaning there have been 80,951 new cases in just three weeks. The jump in cases week-to-week was not as dramatic as July 14, however, when Ohio saw a nearly 30% increase.

Prior to July, the state's COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged 4,268 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. The rise in cases was accompanied by more people being hospitalized with the virus. The 705 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 101 per day) are higher than 690 last week and 550 two weeks ago.

More people also died from COVID-19 over the past week. ODH said 54 had died from the virus by Thursday, more than doubling the 22 deaths in the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,948,366 +29,876 Hospitalizations 121,595 +705 Deaths 39,035 +54 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

As cases were consistently going up, the state also saw a major jump in vaccinations. Compared to 8,870 in the week before, 21,610 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 23,448 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,410,968 +21,610 – % of all Ohioans 63.40% +0.18% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 67.16% +0.16% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,872,851 +23,448 – % of all Ohioans 58.80% +0.20% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.47% +0.20% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.