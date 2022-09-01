COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.

While the state had seen consistently smaller case rates, it still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week eight times in a row. Before July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 3,611 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While Ohio saw more cases week-over-week, fewer people were hospitalized with the virus. The 575 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (82 per day) mark a decline from 604 last week.

ODH said 84 died from the virus, down slightly from 96 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metricTotalChange (past 7 days)
Cases3,074,826+25,280
Hospitalizations124,726+575
Deaths39,490+84
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 6,664 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 5,015 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metricTotalChange (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose)7,448,104+6,664
– % of all Ohioans63.72%
– % of Ohioans 5+67.37%
Vaccinations completed (two doses)6,901,901+5,015
– % of all Ohioans59.05%
– % of Ohioans 5+62.68%
