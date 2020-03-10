Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that some polling locations in next week’s primary election will be moved due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a video, LaRose said, “I am ordering certain polling locations which are senior citizen living and nursing facilities be relocated for the upcoming March 17 Ohio primary.”

LaRose goes on to suggest voters take advantage of the state’s early voting or absentee voting options.

LaRose did not state which polling places would be relocated.

The Franklin County Board of Elections announced Tuesday 16 precincts would be moving to alternate locations.