Ohio schools report sub-1,000 coronavirus cases for second straight week

FILE – In this Thursday, March 4, 2021, file photo, Latisha Bledsoe cleans chairs in the music room at Manchester Academic Charter School during the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh. The school is planning to return students to the classroom in a hybrid schedule at the end of March. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second week in a row and the third week in the last five, Ohio’s K-12 schools reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Schools reported 944 new cases among students and staff members in the week ending Sunday, March 21, according to the latest data from Ohio Department of Health. This brings the academic year total to 67,574.

Expand: About ODH’s school data 👇 Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, reflecting the week ending on the previous Sunday. ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Infections were caught in and out of school. Staff members include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. NBC4’s count of new cases every week reflects the change in “cumulative” cases. More info

944 new cases the third-lowest weekly increase this calendar year. Schools reported 845 cases last week and 847 on Feb. 25.

1,541 (56%) of 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions that the state tracks have reported cases. That is number is unchanged since last week.

43,996 (65%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 23,578 (35%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 34,000 students, continues to lead the state in cases with 1,056. Six Columbus area school districts are in the top 10, including five in the top seven.

Other than the lone public school district in Ohio that does not plan to open classrooms this school year (Jefferson Township Local Schools, west of Dayton), just one district is not fully back in buildings or fully in a hybrid model.

That district, Cincinnati, is listed by the Ohio Department of Education as having partial access to hybrid learning. More than 3 in 4 of Ohio’s 609 public school districts are back to 5-days-a-week in-person learning.