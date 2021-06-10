Ohio schools report lowest weekly COVID-19 cases as last of school year trickle in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the remaining K-12 schools in Ohio close classrooms for the academic year, the last remaining reports of COVID-19 cases by those schools continue to come in.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 185 new coronavirus cases among students and staff for the week ending Sunday, June 6. That’s the lowest weekly total of the school year, beating week one’s 319 cases.

The school year total stands at 79,017 cases. Infections were caught in and out of school.

Expand: About ODH’s school data 👇 Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, reflecting the week ending on the previous Sunday. ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Infections were caught in and out of school. Staff members include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. NBC4’s count of new cases every week reflects the change in “cumulative” cases. More info

1,589 (57%) of 2,778 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions listed by the state have reported cases.

53,914 (68%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 25,103 (32%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 34,000 students, continues to lead the state in cases with 1,452. Six Columbus area school districts are in the top nine.