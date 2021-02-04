Ohio school COVID-19 cases remain level, stay under 4,000 for third straight week

Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation’s middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons. Landry, put up cardboard cutouts to keep up social distancing, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New cases of coronavirus in Ohio schools stayed relatively steady for the second week in a row this week as cases continue a slight downward trend from their peak late last year.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,356 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at Ohio’s K-12 schools, bringing the total this school year to 55,264. Thursday’s data reflects the week ending last Sunday, Jan. 31, and cases include those contracted inside and outside school.

This week’s increase is 543 cases (14%) lower than last week’s increase, continuing a level trend since the peak weekly increase of 6,535 on Jan. 14.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17 : 319

: 319 Sept. 24 : 739 (+420)

: 739 (+420) Oct. 1 : 1,274 (+535)

: 1,274 (+535) Oct. 8 : 1,870 (+596)

: 1,870 (+596) Oct. 15 : 2,739 (+869)

: 2,739 (+869) Oct. 22 : 3,826 (+1,087)

: 3,826 (+1,087) Oct. 29 : 5,058 (+1,232)

: 5,058 (+1,232) Nov. 5 : 7,068 (+2,010)

: 7,068 (+2,010) Nov. 12 : 9,876 (+2,808)

: 9,876 (+2,808) Nov. 19 : 14,593 (+4,717)

: 14,593 (+4,717) Nov. 26 : 19,302 (+4,709)

: 19,302 (+4,709) Dec. 3 : 23,052 (+3,750)

: 23,052 (+3,750) Dec. 10 : 28,218 (+5,166)

: 28,218 (+5,166) Dec. 17 : 33,499 (+5,281)

: 33,499 (+5,281) Dec. 24 : 36,547 (+3,048)

: 36,547 (+3,048) Dec. 31 : Data largely discrepant, likely due to lack of reporting over holidays

: Data largely discrepant, likely due to lack of reporting over holidays Jan. 7 : 37,681 (+1,134 over two weeks)

: 37,681 (+1,134 over two weeks) Jan. 14 : 44,216 (+6,535)

: 44,216 (+6,535) Jan. 21 : 48,009 (+3,793)

: 48,009 (+3,793) Jan. 28 : 51,908 (+3,899)

: 51,908 (+3,899) Feb. 4: 55,264 (+3,356)

▼ Expand: About ODH’s school data ▼ Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, and ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m. However, the numbers a school reports to ODH may not be as recent as Tuesday.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff members who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Staff includes teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. This means the number of “new” cases each week is not guaranteed to be the weekly difference between “cumulative” totals. More info

1,485 (54%) of 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions that the state tracks have reported cases. That is just one more school than last week.

34,813 (63%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 20,451 (37%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 36,000 students, leads the state with 892 cases. Five Columbus area school districts are in the top seven.

Staff members at Ohio schools that promise to move to hybrid or in-person learning after March 1 began receiving vaccines this week. Vaccinations are split up by county, and because of short supply of the vaccine the counties are split up throughout February.

In Central Ohio, staff in Athens, Delaware and Franklin counties started this week. Next week will include Fayette, Licking, Morrow, Noble and Pickaway counties.

School staff in Central Ohio counties start vaccinations on these days:



2/1: Athens, Delaware, Franklin

2/8: Fayette, Licking, Morrow, Noble, Pickaway

2/15: Coshocton, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Monroe, Pike, Union

2/22: Crawford, Fairfield, Knox, Madison, Marion, Perry, Ross https://t.co/SJfq3eDVWV — Ben Orner (@Ben_Orner) January 29, 2021

Ohio also began vaccinating any citizen 70 and up this week. Next week, people 65 and up will be eligible. Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday the state will then hold there for a number of weeks as vaccinations move through the millions of people in that wide age group.