Ohio requiring limit to customers allowed inside stores at same time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The extension of Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay at home order starts this week.

It’s similar to the one that’s been in place but there are some additions, including new rules for businesses that are still open.

Over the course of the last few weeks, there have been times when there have been a lot of people in an essential business that are still open, making it difficult to keep the social distance of six feet away from others.

Now stores still open will have to set a safe limit on how many people are allowed inside at once.

The state isn’t mandating a certain number or rule, just that stores have to set one and enforce it.

The extended order doesn’t go into place until Monday night into Tuesday, but some stores are already doing it.

On Sunday, there was a line outside at the Trader Joe’s on Sawmill Road as it was only letting a certain number of people in at once.

Starting Monday, Cook’s IGA will also be setting a limit.

The manager said based on the size of the store and other stores he’s talked to, the limit will be 25.

“We’ll probably have to put a sign up outside that just says, ‘line up’ and we’ll keep track of it and take care of it that way,” said Cook’s IGA Manager Doug Wilkinson. “We do what we have to do and we ask people to keep the safe distance and all that stuff. Nobody’s been adverse to it at all.”

Other retailers like Meijer, Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot have already started setting limits.