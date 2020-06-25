Ohio reports 4th largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 892 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the 4th highest one-day increase to date in Ohio since the pandemic began.

Governor Mike DeWine said the three highest one-day increases happened between April 18-20 when Ohio began significantly testing prisons.

“This is in essence the highest number in a sense that we have had,” Gov. DeWine said. “We have increased testing but no analyst that I have talked to believes that the total increase is due to that at all.”

Gov. DeWine added that in Thursday’s case increase, almost 60 percent of the individuals who tested positive are in the 20 to 49 year-old range. Dr. Richard Lofgren from UC Health joined DeWine during Thursday’s press briefing and gave an example of a 28-year-old patient without pre-existing conditions who was in the ICU fighting the coronavirus.

“That’s the exception to the rule but the point being is that it is still a very serious infection and one in which we can control by using all the proper safety measures,” Dr. Lofgren said. “Even amongst young adults, it can be a very serious disease and people who have recovered from it actually have had some on-going problems.”

Those on-ogoing problems include loss of lung function and Dr. Lofgren said some patients who recover from COVID-19 lose 20 to 30 percent of their lung function.

“We have seen continued increase and higher numbers the past week,” DeWine said. “As we look at this problem there are two things that we can do: One is more testing and tracing and separating this virus so it doesn’t spread and the other thing we can do is what each one of us do out there — wash our hands, wear a mask, keep our distance, basic things we have been talking about.”