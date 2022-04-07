COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,828 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. It’s an increase from last week’s 3,103 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths are down.

Ohio averaged 547 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the fourth release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting. The change coincided with new infections continuing at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 257 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 38 per day) are 40 fewer than last week.

124 more Ohioans died of COVID-19 in the past week, a decrease of more than double from the prior week’s 249 deaths. 124 deaths are the fewest reported in a week since Ohio reported 120 in the last week of August 2021.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,676,629 +3,828 Hospitalizations 114,126 +257 Deaths 38,166 +124 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

7,067 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 8,567 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,288,047 +7,067 – % of all Ohioans 62.35% +0.06% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.26% +0.06% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,755,011 +8,567 – % of all Ohioans 57.79% +0.07% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 61.42% +0.08% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.