COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, a decrease of more than 600 from last week’s 3,668.

Ohio averaged just over 443 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the third release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting. The change coincided with new infections continuing at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 297 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 42 per day) are 104 more than last week, but they follow recent trends.

249 more Ohioans died of COVID-19 in the past week, a decrease of 134 from the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,672,801 +3,103 Hospitalizations 113,869 +297 Deaths 38,042 +249 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

6,950 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 8,415 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,280,980 +6,950 – % of all Ohioans 62.29% +0.06% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.20% +0.06% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,746,444 +8,415 – % of all Ohioans 57.72% +0.08% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 61.34% +0.08% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

Last week was the first that every Ohio county was green on the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 risk map, meaning masks are optional everywhere in the state.

The CDC switched its county risk map in late February from daily to weekly, and the color code is now based more on hospitalizations than cases.