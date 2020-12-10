Ohio remains on its own travel advisory list; see which other states are on there

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio remained on its own travel advisory list for the second week because of high positivity rates for COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health updates the list of states weekly. For those with a positivity rate of 15% or higher, it is recommended that residents do not travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 10 days upon return with showing no symptoms of infection.

Ohio’s positivity rate stood at 16% in the list released Wednesday night.

The other states on the list are:

South Dakota

Idaho

Kansas

Iowa

Pennsylvania

Alabama

Arizona

Mississippi

Utah

Tennessee

Missouri

Nevada

Montana

Arkansas

Oklahoma

In addition, positivity rates are unknown for Washington, Oregon and Wyoming.