Ohio releases guidelines for fairs this summer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has released guidelines for county and independent fairs to be held safely this summer during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan, fairs can be held with rides, animal competitions, and food vendors as long as they follow the guidelines.

According to the guidelines, fairs should observe social distancing and sanitization procedures like other businesses which have reopened in recent weeks.

Livestock competitions can be held as usual as long as participants, spectators, and judges maintain a distance of six feet between them, masks be worn when required, and if a fair board decides to, use a virtual livestock auction.

Food vendors must follow the same guidelines as restaurants, which includes social distancing for those in line, no self-serve areas, and six feet of space between seating.

In order for a fair to have amusement rides, it must follow all order from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The complete guidelines from the state are below. (App users, tap here.)