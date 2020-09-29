Ohio program aims to help low income, unemployed learn new job skills for free

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohioans who are low income, partially employed, or completely unemployed may now receive free job training through the state.

The Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, or IMAP, helps low income, partially or totally unemployed Ohioans participate in free accreditation training.

“Even though it is no cost, it has great value,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Tuesday.

The training advisors will cover all tuition fees and other costs to help those people in need learn new skills and receive a credential that can lead to a job.

“This program reimburses training providers up to $3,000 each for completed technology-focused credentials and we will reimburse up to $250,000 per provider,” Husted said.

Among the 71 credentials available are several computer programing and software credentials as well as machine learning, welding, machine operator and several more. Most of the computer and software training can be conducted online.

The institutions conducting the training are:

Baldwin Wallace University

Butler Tech

Central Ohio Technical College

Global Lynx, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio, Inc.

Lorain County Community College

MAX Technical Training, Inc.

My Career IT LLC

National Center for Urban Solutions

Strategic Leadership Solutions LLC

University of Akron

University of Cincinnati

Participants must be an Ohio resident who is considered low income, partially unemployed, or totally unemployed. The individual training programs may have additional requirement.

For more on the program and to register, visit the Ohio IMAP website.