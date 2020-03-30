Ohio prisoners begin making healthcare supplies to fight coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prisoners in Ohio’s correctional facilities have begun making personal protective equipment (PPE) to help fight the battle against COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the initiative during a briefing Monday.

So far, inmates have made 500 hospital gowns and will make 44,000 more when they get additional fabric.

Inmates will also begin making cough masks, which are similar to surgical masks, and will be able to make 5,000 a day up to a total of 2 million.

The inmates will also make hand sanitizer and face shields.

Each prison with its own workshop will also make masks for the people in those prisons.

“Everyone is coming on board and I want to thank the director (of Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections) for that, and all our folks who work in our prisons and we thank the prisoners for working on that, ” DeWine said.

