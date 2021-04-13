Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Ohio’s response and what to do if you have an appointment

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal decision to pause giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is having fallout in Ohio.

Shortly after the FDA recommended pausing the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine said he and state health officials are advising providers to follow the recommendation. The vaccine has been linked to blood clots in some recipients.

Clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were already scheduled around the state, including in central Ohio and Columbus. NBC4 will be offering updates on what is happening with those clinics as information becomes available.

Giant Eagle had a Johnson & Johnson clinic scheduled for its Grandview Yard location. A representative said those with appointments will be offered the chance to receive the Moderna vaccine instead.

In its clinic at the Celeste Center, Columbus Public Health will only be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Normally the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is offered on Tuesdays. It is asking those who wish to cancel their appointment to call 614-645-1519.

If your event is not listed here, contact your provider or check back for updates at nbc4i.com.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a single-shot option for protection against COVID-19, in comparison with the two-shot options from Pfizer and Moderna that required a second appointment weeks after the first to achieve the greatest immunity.

The FDA announced the pause early Tuesday after extremely rare blood-clotting events in six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.